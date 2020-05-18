|
Claire T. (Cote) Watts, 95, a resident of Easton for the past 69 years, passed away peacefully in her daughters home on May 13, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Philip Watts, Jr. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late George and Merilda (Vallee) Cote, she was raised and educated in Fall River and Whitman, and was a graduate of Dominican Academy. For several years, Claire was employed as a legal secretary, following which she obtained her Real Estate license from Stonehill College and had a successful career as a Realtor for 18 years with George Glynn Realty. Claire was a founding member of Holy Cross Church of Easton. She was an active member of the church choir and Women's Club, past member of the Easton Jaycees, and member of The Friends of Borderland where she was a volunteer guide. For many years, she joyously sang soprano with the Jubilate Chorale. She volunteered for the Brockton Symphony Orchestra and of Brockton where she served on the Board of Directors. She is survived by her son, Dr. Roger P. Watts of Minneapolis, Minn., and her daughter, Diane C. Percy and her husband Kenneth of Easton; daughter-in-law Beverly Watts; grandchildren, Jennifer (Watts) Dinesfeld and her husband Brian, Rebecca (Watts) Kitchens and her husband Jay, Thomas Percy and his wife Erin, Laura Percy, and Joseph Watts; great-grandchildren, Abby Rose, Brady, and Colin Percy, Jackson and Madison Kitchens. She was predeceased by her sisters Rita Thibodeau, Jeannette Ignatowicz, and Lorraine Dussault, and leaves many nieces and nephews. Due to Federal & State Emergency concerning Covid-19, a private funeral service will be held by the family with burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Claire's name may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or My Brother's Keeper, PO Box 338, Easton, MA 02356-0338. Arrangements by the Kane Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Easton.
Published in The Enterprise on May 18, 2020