Clara E. Anderson Obituary
Clara E. (Shephard) (Duff) Anderson, 85, of Easton, passed away on February 7, 2020. Clara was the wife of the late Ray E. Anderson; beloved mother of Robert, Michael, Patricia and Charlene Anderson, Daniel and Paul Duff, and the late David, Ray Jr. and Tina Anderson; she leaves many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Clara was devoted to her family and home and will be deeply missed. All are welcome to her funeral service on Friday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, with visitation in the funeral home beginning at 9 a.m. Burial to follow in Centre Cemetery, Wareham. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 11, 2020
