Clare E. McNamara of Middleborough, and formerly of Foxborough passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on January 4, 2020, after a long illness. Visiting hours will be on Thursday, January 9, from 4 until 7 p.m. in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 59 Peirce Street (corner of School Street), Middleborough. A liturgy of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 10, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 340 Center St., Middleborough. A committal service will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Middleborough. Memorial contributions can be made to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, www.theaftd.org, or to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379, www.oldcolonyhospice.org. For obituary, directions and guest book, www.oneillfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 8, 2020