Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neill Funeral Home
59 Peirce Street
Middleboro, MA 02346
(508) 947-0911
Resources
More Obituaries for Clare McNamara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clare E. McNamara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clare E. McNamara Obituary
Clare E. McNamara of Middleborough, and formerly of Foxborough passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on January 4, 2020, after a long illness. Visiting hours will be on Thursday, January 9, from 4 until 7 p.m. in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 59 Peirce Street (corner of School Street), Middleborough. A liturgy of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 10, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 340 Center St., Middleborough. A committal service will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Middleborough. Memorial contributions can be made to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, www.theaftd.org, or to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379, www.oldcolonyhospice.org. For obituary, directions and guest book, www.oneillfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clare's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -