Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Procession to gather
Waitt Funeral Home
View Map
Resources
1965 - 2019
Clarence E. Randolph Obituary
Clarence E. "Randy" Randolph, 53, of Brockton, died September 1, 2019. He was the operations manager for Mallory Headsets and was an auto enthusiast. Kind-hearted, he was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Randy was the son of the late Henrietta (Gomes) Randolph-Aronoff; step-son of Allen Aronoff of Brockton; loving father of Hailey Holmes of West Bridgewater; beloved brother of Kelly Mallory and her husband Dana of Brockton; dear uncle of Brooke and Mya Mallory; nephew of Cheryl and Jerry Pina; cousin of Christopher and Jillian. He also leaves his loving girlfriend Suzie Wilder and beloved dog "Prince". All are welcome to calling hours Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 4 -7 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. memorial service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton. Procession to gather on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. at Waitt Funeral Home for burial at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Defender of Animals, Inc. (www.defendersofanimals.org). Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
