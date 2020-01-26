|
|
Clarence Leo Hassan, 91, of Bourne, died after a short illness on January 24, 2020 at JML Care Center, Falmouth, MA. He was born February 24, 1928 in Avon, Massachusetts the son of William E. and Matilda (Salemme) Hassan. Clarence graduated from Brockton High School, Class of 1946. Following graduation, he served with the U. S. Army in Korea during the Korean War. After the war, he attended and graduated from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy, married his high school sweetheart Marguerite J. Harb and settled in Brockton. They celebrated 68 years of marriage in November. Clarence was an active member of the communities that he called home, owning and operating two drugstores in Brockton until semi-retirement in 1993. Clarence was also past president of the Marshfield Kiwanis, Lebanon American National Club, and Schooner Pass Homeowners Association in Bourne. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers William and Edmund, his sister Georgette, and his son Stephen. Surviving in addition to his wife Marguerite J. (Harb) Hassan, are his sons Bernard Hassan and fiance Donna Arria of Brockton, Mass., and grandson Mathew of Cambridge, Mass.; Daniel and his wife Rebecca of Charlotte, Vt., grandson Christopher and his wife Caline and great-grandchildren Emily and Thomas of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; granddaughter Leah (D'Amico) and husband Michael and great-granddaughter Hayden of Watertown, Mass.; Clarence II and his wife Michelle and granddaughter Victoria of Brockton, Mss.; Atty. James and his wife Sonja of Lakeville, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services of the Devine Liturgy will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Saint Theresa's Church, 343 North Main St, Brockton. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Clarence in a special way, please donate in his memory to The . A special thanks to the thoughtful and caring staff at JML Care Center in Falmouth, MA who took care of Clarence in his final days. Funeral arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 26, 2020