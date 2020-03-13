|
Clement J. Martineau Sr., age 78, of East Bridgewater, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, March 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Carol, who between them, had nine beloved children, Clem Jr., Eric, Tony, Anna, Peter, Maryanne, Joe, Rich and Renee. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, family and friends who cherished him. Born in Somerville, March 14, 1941, Clem was the youngest of nine children. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post 697; American Legion Post 22; Knights of Columbus 347 and the Rockland Eagles Aerie 841. Clem was a longtime resident of Whitman, where he raised his children and owned and operated his business "Yankee Equipment Specialties". A faithful Catholic, Clem was a parishioner of the Holy Ghost Church of Whitman. He was an avid golfer and longtime youth sports coach. Clem was also a passionate Boston sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His services will be held Monday, March 16, at 8:15 a.m. from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman, followed by a funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in the Holy Ghost Church, Whitman. Burial will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visiting hours will be Sunday, March 15, from 2-6 p.m. Contributions may be made in his memory to Veterans Administration in West Roxbury, MA where he was lovingly cared for throughout his prolonged illness, www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2020