Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
8:15 AM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Clement Martineau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clement Martineau Sr.


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clement Martineau Sr. Obituary
Clement J. Martineau Sr., age 78, of East Bridgewater, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, March 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Carol, who between them, had nine beloved children, Clem Jr., Eric, Tony, Anna, Peter, Maryanne, Joe, Rich and Renee. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, family and friends who cherished him. Born in Somerville, March 14, 1941, Clem was the youngest of nine children. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post 697; American Legion Post 22; Knights of Columbus 347 and the Rockland Eagles Aerie 841. Clem was a longtime resident of Whitman, where he raised his children and owned and operated his business "Yankee Equipment Specialties". A faithful Catholic, Clem was a parishioner of the Holy Ghost Church of Whitman. He was an avid golfer and longtime youth sports coach. Clem was also a passionate Boston sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His services will be held Monday, March 16, at 8:15 a.m. from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman, followed by a funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in the Holy Ghost Church, Whitman. Burial will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visiting hours will be Sunday, March 15, from 2-6 p.m. Contributions may be made in his memory to Veterans Administration in West Roxbury, MA where he was lovingly cared for throughout his prolonged illness, www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clement's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blanchard Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -