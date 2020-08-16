1/1
Cleo Dalkouras
Cleo (Papageorge) Dalkouas, 87, of Brockton, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her home in Brockton under the care of her family. She was the wife of the late Michael Dalkouras. Born in Loukomi, Greece on February 21, 1933 she was the daughter of the late Reverend Nicholas and Eugenia (Papacosta) Papageorgiou. Cleo and her late husband Michael were the owners of Mikes Lounge in Brockton for over 55 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Cleo is survived by her children Steven Dalkouras and Olga Papadopoulos and her husband Pericles; her grandchildren Gianna Papadopoulos, Alexandra Dalkouras and Michaela Dalkouras; and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton on Tuesday, August 18th from 10:00AM-11:00AM followed by a funeral service at 11:00AM. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. For guestbook, visit www. Russellpicfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.

Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 16, 2020.
