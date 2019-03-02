|
Clifford A. "Kip" Hunt Jr., 73, of Brockton, passed away February 28, 2019. He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, having served two tours of duty. Kip served on the Brockton Police Department for 32 years, and retired as a detective. He was a devoted family man, and enjoyed traveling, crossword puzzles, and family game night. In prior years, he enjoyed golfing and fishing. Kip was the beloved husband of his high school sweetheart Lorna M. (Callow) Hunt for 51 years; dear son of Bette Hunt of Brockton and the late Clifford A. Hunt; loving father of Jennifer Menard and her husband Eric of West Bridgewater, and Daniel P. Hunt of Brockton; dedicated grandfather of Cameron Nestelberger and Daniel P. Hunt Jr.; brother of Dolly Hunt of Brockton; brother-in-law of Donny Callow; and the uncle of Matthew Callow and Jessica Hess. All are welcome to calling hours Monday, March 4, from 4-7 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Those wishing may gather at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 5, at 9:30 a.m. for his procession to the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, for an 11:30 a.m. committal. Memorial gifts may be made to the or Brockton Police Relief Association. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 2, 2019