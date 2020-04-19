|
Clifford C. Orcutt, age 83, of Brockton, died April 13, 2020, at Sachem Center and Rehabilitation in East Bridgewater. Born and raised in Weymouth, he was the son of the late James H. and Mary L. (Friery) Orcutt. Cliff attended Weymouth schools and was active in sports. He was a lifetime Boston sports fan, attending his first Red Sox game at Fenway in 1946 at the age of 10. Cliff continued his passion for baseball by coaching Little League in Brockton during the 1970s. He was also an avid fan of greyhound dog racing and for many years was a regular at the Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park. Cliff worked for Armstrong Company in Braintree for twenty years, retiring in 1991. Cliff attended a Cursillo Christian renewal retreat at the Holy Cross Retreat house and attended Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes in Brockton. He was a devoted volunteer at My Brothers Keeper delivering furniture, food and Christmas gifts. In 1996 Cliff received My Brother's Keeper "A Friend in Need Award" for his service to the community. A devoted uncle, he was always present and attentive to his many nephews and nieces. Cliff was the brother of Charlotte Vernaglia of New Hampshire, Patricia Peters of Abington, James Orcutt of Easton and the late Frances Orcutt, Grover Orcutt, Elise Johnson and Maureen McKenna. Due to current social distancing guidelines, a mass and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be directed to My Brothers Keeper, Inc., PO Box 338, Easton, MA 02356. For online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020