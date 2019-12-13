|
|
Clifford D. Chiasson (former Newton Police Officer), of Middleboro, departed on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, after a courageous battle following a stroke, he was 82. Born on June 11, 1937 in Margaree Forks on Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia; beloved son of the late Vincent and Julia Chiasson. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Ella (Kerr) of Middleboro; his children, Cheryl Ann and her husband John Vallarelli of East Falmouth, Kevin David Chiasson and Gary Clifford Chiasson, both of Dunedin, Florida. He also leaves his grandchildren, Jonathan and Jensen Vallarelli and Lauren Chiasson; Stephanie Austin, Chris Vallarelli and Brian McSweeney; great-grandchildren; Caroline, Jamie and Cassidy Vallarelli (Taunton), Noah, Lincoln, Addison, Kennedi and Theodore McSweeney (East Bridgewater) and Belle Austin (Chesterville, Maine). Sisters; Rita O'Keefe, Dorothy McLean, Ethel Gallant and Mildred (Millie) Hatt and brother Hubert, all of Nova Scotia. Brother-in-law of Lorraine and Henry Berube (Florida), Irene and Lonnie Kerr (Natick) and Marie Kerr (Florida), Dale Hatt, Antoine Gallant, Helena Chiasson (Nova Scotia) and Shirley Chiasson (Ontario). He also leaves 16 nieces, 14 nephews, many cousins and countless friends. Cliff moved to the states in 1960, and worked in the construction field in Waltham, Mass., for his mentor and friend, Edmund LeBlanc. He was a member of the French American Victory Club in Waltham for many years. He was drafted in October 1961 and served in the US Army, as a Military Police Officer in Brooklyn, NY (1961-1963) and for another two years (1963-1965) in the reserves. Following his service to the country, he took the civil service exam and chose to further serve his community with the Newton Police Department. He protected the villages of the city of Newton for over 30 years. He was a certified firearms instructor and a member of the tactictal SWAT team. Post retirement, Cliff worked as the caretaker for St. Bernard's Parish in West Newton. Since 2003, he served as consultant on building maintenance for Johnny Macaroni's Restaurants in East Bridgewater and Halifax. He was a proud and dedicated, integral partner in the business, ensuring that all was in working order at all times! A skilled carpenter and an avid golfer, he enjoyed travelling annually to Belle Cote for summer months and to Dunedin for the winter, where he spent time with friends and family. Dubbed the "poster child for retirement" by his son-in-law, he truly enjoyed life to the fullest. He was quick with a smile, a story or a joke. He loved engaging in conversation with people whom he knew or got to know. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to know him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service in celebration of Cliff's life at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington Street, Newton, MA on Monday, December 16, at noon. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Visiting hours will be held at Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, MA from 3 - 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 15. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Cliffs memory to the , National Center 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 For online guest book and direction's visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 13, 2019