Copeland MacKinnon Funeral Home
93 Center St.
North Easton, MA 02356
(508) 238-6641
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ Church
1350 Pleasant Street
Brockton, MA
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ Church
1350 Pleasant Street
Brockton, MA
Clifford S. Davis Jr. Obituary
Clifford S. "Skip" Davis Jr., age 79, of North Easton, passed away November 17, 2019, in Melbourne, Fla., after a lengthy illness. He was married for 59 years to Janice Engley Davis. He was the father of Clifford Davis III and his wife Lisa of Mansfield, Christopher Davis and wife Kimberly of Bridgewater and predeceased son Eric Davis. He was the brother of Robert Davis and wife Judy of North Easton. Memorial visitation will be held in the Christ Church, 1350 Pleasant Street, Brockton, on November 30, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Clifford's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or to a . For full obituary details, directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit southeastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 27, 2019
