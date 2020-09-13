1/1
Colleen P. Voci
Colleen P. (Gordon) Voci, age 69, of Brockton, died peacefully September 10, 2020, at home after a lengthy and hard-fought battle against COPD. Born in Bangor, ME but raised in Brockton, she was a graduate of Brockton High and Massasoit College, making the Dean's list each semester. She was a little firecracker, a "spitfire" you could say. One not to mess with at 4'11". She enjoyed reading a good book, doing a 1,500-2,000 piece puzzle, or watching a good show. She loved Jackson Teller on Sons of Anarchy so much, she named her dog Jax, after him. Her favorite pastime was teaching her grandkids how to cook heart-warming meals and tasty pies from scratch. She was the daughter of the late Alfred P (Joe) Gordon and Pearl (Cunningham) White. She was the loving wife of George R. Voci; mother, mentor, and a best friend to her sons, Michael L. and Mark C. DeMulis both of Brockton. Growing up, she was the caretaker and eldest of nine siblings, Delores D. (Gordon) Stanley (64) of Otis, ME, Lawrence A. Gordon (61) of Bangor, ME, Joseph C. Gordon (54) of Mariaville, ME, Besides her parents she is predeceased by her siblings, Douglas A. and Darrel W. Gordon, Brenda L. (Gordon) Garrison, Dawn M. Gordon, and Jerry W. Gordon. At Colleen's request, there won't be a wake, she said "throw a party". The family will have a celebration of her life in the near future. Her funeral will hopefully be years to come, as her wish is to be buried with George next to her. Services Entrusted to George Lopes Funeral Home of Brockton, 647 Main St, Brockton, MA 02301 www.Lopesfuneralhome.com

Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Lopes Funeral Home
821 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
(617) 298-3432
