|
|
Collen Schnabel of The Villages, Fla., transitioned peacefully on December 10, 2019, in her home with her husband Michael Schnabel. She is survived her son, Shaun Goodnow of Londonderry, N.H.; grandchildren, Cody and Taylor Goodnow of Salem, N.H.; mother, Barbara Coutts of Bridgewater, Mass.; brothers, Fred and Robert Coutts; sisters, Connie, Candy, Barbie, Stacey, and Holly. There will be no services as her wishes were to have those who knew her and Michael to reach out to him for comfort, and so in beauty it is finished.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 13, 2019