Collette Patricia (Carr) Fitzpatrick, beloved mother, passed away July 20, 2020, at age 81. Collette was born to Margaret and Patrick Carr, September 22, 1938, in Dorchester, Mass. Collette met her husband, Albert Joseph Fitzpatrick, at a dance at Mosley's in Dedham, Mass., and later married and had three children, Donna, Matthew and Susan. She raised her family in Stoughton, Mass., and later moved to Providence, R.I., to be closer to her grandchildren, Dylan, Elisabeth, and Nicholas. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Collette also loved her job as a former school bus driver. Throughout her entire life she held a strong faith in God and this faith made her the strong courageous woman she was. She was a caretaker to her husband for many years and her strong and fiery spirit helped her through it all. Collette joins her parents, Patrick and Margaret Carr, her husband, Albert Fitzpatrick, her son, Matthew Fitzpatrick, her brothers, Edward Carr, Robert Carr, Joseph Carr, Father John Carr, and Walter Carr, and a loving sister, Marie Carr O'Reilly. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Christopher Gray, as well as her guardian angel daughter, Susan Fitzpatrick. She left behind her grandchildren, Dylan, Elisabeth, and Nicholas, and her great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Jailyn, and mother, Jaidyn Martinez. She also leaves another very special sister, Marie Patrice of Watertown, Mass., and many loving nieces and nephews and friends. She also leaves behind her pet, Alexa.



