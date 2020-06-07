Concetta M. Strangis
Concetta M. (Agapito) Strangis, age 92, died May 30, 2020, surrounded by her family, at her daughter's home in Marshfield. She was a longtime Brockton resident, the wife of lifetime Brocktonian Fred D. Strangis. Later in life, Concetta, known as Connie to friends and most fondly as "Nana", split her time between her daughters' homes in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Marshfield. Concetta was born and raised in Calabria, Italy, and moved to Brockton upon marriage to Fred in 1958. She was an avid gardener, harvesting the fruits and labors of her vegetable garden for the incredible meals she loved to cook for her family and for anyone who visited her home. She was a talented seamstress who loved to crochet and knit treasured baby sweaters, shawls and hats. Amongst all of this, perhaps her greatest passion was playing a good game of bingo with "the girls". Concetta will be remembered as a strong, loving woman, who exuded joy and a pure spirit that shined most brightly when she was with children, especially her own grandchildren. Concetta was mother to Connie Forsyth, Jo-Ann Strangis and the late Fred John Strangis. She was mother-in-law to Eric Forsyth and Michael Earls and Nana to her grandchildren, Mia, Abby and her fiance Kevin, Mallory, Nolan, James and Patrick. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Concettas name to Norwell VNA/Hospice. To send a condolence, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
