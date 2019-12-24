Home

Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Concetta Volpe Obituary
Concetta "Connie" (DelGrande) Volpe, age 96, of Brockton, died peacefully December 21, 2019 at the Guardian Center. Connie was the wife of the late Feliciano Volpe. Born in Introdaqua, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Oreste and Luisa (Silvestri) DelGrande. Connie was raised and educated in Italy and moved to Brockton in 1961. She worked at various clothing manufacturing companies and had been a longtime communicant of St. Patrick's Church. Connie enjoyed family gatherings and cooking her homemade pasta and sauce for them. She also enjoyed knitting and sewing, and was an avid baseball fan, especially of the Boston Red Sox. Connie was the mother of Ben and his wife Sheila of Yarmouth, Gabriel and his fiance Denise Dunne of Bridgewater, Lou and his wife Rita of Walpole, John and his wife Patricia of Norwell and the late Loretta and Antonio Volpe. Grandmother of Dante, Michael, Gina, Lucas, Nicholas and Joseph Volpe, mother-in-law of Charlene Volpe of So. Easton and sister of the late Joseph, Enrico, Gina and Tony DelGrande. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123), Brockton, Thursday December 26, 4 - 8 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Friday at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Melrose Cemetery. Donations may be made in Connie's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 24, 2019
