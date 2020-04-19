|
Constance M. (Descouteau) Goodwin, of Raynham, passed away April 15, 2020 in the Southeast Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Easton at the age of 97. Connie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and nothing was more important to her than her family. Born in Brockton, daughter of the late Sylvia (Cyr) Descoteau and the late William Cyr. She was raised and educated in Brockton and went to Sacred Heart Parochial School and then graduated from Brockton High School. Her first language was French and spoke French at home with her family. She learned English when she started school at the age of 5. After high school, she went to Chandler Secretarial School in Boston where she earned her diploma. She was a devoted wife to the late Davis W. Goodwin, Jr. After he served in the Navy during World War II, they were married and had two daughters, Diane and Jane. They were married for over 50 years. When their daughters were young they enjoyed many trips to Plymouth and the beach. Connie and Davis enjoyed golfing during their retirement years and dinners at Christos, in the Gold room. She cherished every moment she spent with her family. Connie loved to cook and hosted many holidays and Sunday dinners. After her husband passed away she hosted Friday night pizza dinner at her house for many years. Connie was famous for her apple pie. It was the request for every holiday. She also enjoyed sewing and knitting. Constance is survived by her daughters Diane C. (Goodwin) Rosenquist of Raynham and Dr. Jane D. Goodwin of San Diego. She was known as Wawa to her grandchildren Laura Ferrante and Mark Rosenquist and to their spouses Philip Ferrante and Kathleen Rosenquist. She was a great-grandmother to her loving great-grandson Philip R. Ferrante. Connie is the sister of the late Lorraine Post. Due to the Corvid 19 Virus restrictions all services for Connie will be private.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020