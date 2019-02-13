|
Constance "Connie" M. Martin, 93, of Brockton, died February 11, 2019, peacefully in her home. She was the widow of George Martin. She was born in Brockton, daughter of the late Albert J. Sequin and Maria-Louise Dyott. Connie was a bartender at the Blue Moon, Colonial Spa and Steven's Grill, all in the Brockton area. She loved picking strawberries, animals, music, dancing, playing shuffleboard and going to the beach. She was also known for her red outfits and witty spirit. Survivors include her daughter, Kim Kateley of Whitman; and son, Thomas MacLean of Florida; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Phillip, Ronald and Peter MacLean, Linda MacLean, Donna Correia and Debra MacLean. Funeral services in the Home of Funerarias Multi Culturel, 238 Court Street, Brockton, Saturday, February 16, at 6 p.m. with the Rev. "Flathead Tom" Iddings officiating. Visitation from 4 p.m. prior to services. Cremation to follow with interment of cremated remains in the family plot in Calvary Cemetery. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information, please visit,www.funerariasmulticulturel.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 13, 2019