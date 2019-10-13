Home

Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Constantino J. Caruso Obituary
Constantino J. Caruso, 91, of Brockton, formerly of Holbrook, died October 6, 2019. Born in Brockton, he was the son of the late James and Victoria (Stankevitz) Caruso. Constantino had worked for Independent Nail in Bridgewater for 38 years until retiring and was an avid New York Yankees fan. He will be deeply missed. Constantino was the father of Eric Caruso and his wife Nora of Bridgewater, Mark Caruso and his late wife Marcia of New Hampshire, and Wendy Tedesco and her late husband Joseph of Middleboro; grandfather of Tina Wood, Nicholas Caruso, and Hilary Puls; great-grandfather of Ruby, Lily, and Walter Puls; brother of Frances Santilli of Venice, Fla., Janet Fountain of Brockton, whom was his caretaker, and the late Theresa Mandeville; and an uncle of many nieces and nephews. Services are private. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 13, 2019
