Corina E. Mason, 88, of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of The Village of Del Mar Lady Lake, passed away peacefully in her sleep August 2, 2020. She was born in Stoughton, Massachussetts in 1931, where she grew up and was a star basketball player for the Stoughton CYO. Corina was one of 13 children born to Italian immigrants. In 1949, Corina met her first husband, Frederick Theodore Nelson from Canton, Massachussetts, and together they had 5 children over the next several years. She later remarried, Joseph Vincent Mason III and lived in Abington, Massachussetts for approximately 30 years, and together they had one child. There she worked as a food server at Massasoit Community College in Brockton, Massachusetts. After Joseph's passing, she moved to The Villages, FL where she remained until she was moved into an ALF in St. Petersburg. She is predeceased by her first husband, Frederick; second husband, Joseph; and her late partner, Herb Lape. And is survived by her children, Patricia M. Nye, Linda M. Gore, Frederick T. Nelson, Donald E. Nelson, Richard J. Nelson, and James M. Mason; her siblings, Gloria Parry, Regina LeRoy, Aldo Giannelli, Franny Morris, and Robert Stephens; many grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Corina was an avid sports fanatic and member of Red Sox Nation. She loved to bowl, play softball, but her all time favorite thing to do was to dance. She would be the first one on the dance floor and would be instructing those around to get up and join her. "Corina Corina" was always the life of the party. She loved meeting new people and was very outgoing even in her final days. A graveside service in Mansfield at St Mary's Cemetery, followed by a luncheon will be announced at a later date.



