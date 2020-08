Cornelia Millias, 98, of Brockton, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at St. Joseph Manor after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Peter C. Millias, and mother of Thomas Millias of Halifax and Elaine Fiumara of Hanson. A private funeral service was held in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Brockton. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home. For full obituary and guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com