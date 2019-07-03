Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edith Stein Church
71 E. Main Street
Brockton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cornelia Kuliesh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cornelia R. Kuliesh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cornelia R. Kuliesh Obituary
Cornelia R. (Pope) Kuliesh, age 81, of Brockton, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019, with her loving family at her side. Born and raised in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Dr. David W. Pope and Helen D. Pope. Cornelia was a graduate of Trinity College in Washington, D.C., where she earned a bachelor's degree in Spanish. She was a second-grade teacher at the John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Brockton for nearly 30 years. Cornelia was active in charitable organization throughout her life, including participation on the scholarship selection committee of the Alpha Delta Kappa Honor Society Mu Chapter teachers' sorority, providing opportunities to local high school students majoring in education. She found great meaning in her volunteer work at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, feeding the hungry. Cornelia was preceded in death by her siblings, Barbara (Pope) Ball of Plymouth and David Pope of Brockton and East Bridgewater. She is survived by two siblings, Dorothy (Pope) Burke of Southwick and William Pope of West Bridgewater and his wife Judy. She was the devoted mother of Julia Kuliesh, Janet Kuliesh Fusco, Mary Kay Kuliesh and Mary Kay's fiance Joseph Jackson. Other surviving family members include her two grandchildren, Andrew and Grace Fusco, as well as a large extended family. Visitation will be held Friday, July 5, from 5-8 p.m. at the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., Route 123, Brockton. On Saturday, July 6, a procession will begin from the funeral home at 9 a.m., with a Mass at St. Edith Stein Church, 71 E. Main Street, Brockton, at 10 a.m. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now