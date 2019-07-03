|
Cornelia R. (Pope) Kuliesh, age 81, of Brockton, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019, with her loving family at her side. Born and raised in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Dr. David W. Pope and Helen D. Pope. Cornelia was a graduate of Trinity College in Washington, D.C., where she earned a bachelor's degree in Spanish. She was a second-grade teacher at the John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Brockton for nearly 30 years. Cornelia was active in charitable organization throughout her life, including participation on the scholarship selection committee of the Alpha Delta Kappa Honor Society Mu Chapter teachers' sorority, providing opportunities to local high school students majoring in education. She found great meaning in her volunteer work at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, feeding the hungry. Cornelia was preceded in death by her siblings, Barbara (Pope) Ball of Plymouth and David Pope of Brockton and East Bridgewater. She is survived by two siblings, Dorothy (Pope) Burke of Southwick and William Pope of West Bridgewater and his wife Judy. She was the devoted mother of Julia Kuliesh, Janet Kuliesh Fusco, Mary Kay Kuliesh and Mary Kay's fiance Joseph Jackson. Other surviving family members include her two grandchildren, Andrew and Grace Fusco, as well as a large extended family. Visitation will be held Friday, July 5, from 5-8 p.m. at the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., Route 123, Brockton. On Saturday, July 6, a procession will begin from the funeral home at 9 a.m., with a Mass at St. Edith Stein Church, 71 E. Main Street, Brockton, at 10 a.m. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 3, 2019