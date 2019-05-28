|
|
Cory E. Smith, 31, died peacefully but suddenly on May 25, 2019, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Cory was the loving son and best friend of Carl E. Smith of Bridgewater and son of Susan B. Fernandes and her husband Joseph of Fla. Cory grew up in Berkley and was a graduate of Bristol Plymouth High School, Class of 2006. Cory was a welder by trade and has worked at Alloy Casting since graduation. He was a dedicated and hard worker who enjoyed his job and being with his coworkers. He loved his motorcycle, corvettes, playing video games, tinkering with computers, and maintaining his automobiles. He was a homebody at heart, loved being with his Dad, and was just a good kid who never had a bad word to say about anyone. He loved his sister Krishenna, even though he liked giving her a hard time as siblings often do, and recently was so happy for her because of the arrival of her perfect new baby Mariah. Cory is survived by his parents and his sister Krishenna A. Renaud and her husband Nicholas of Bridgewater. He was the loving uncle of Caiden, Mariah, Alyssa, and Brooke; nephew and cousin of many loving relatives. All are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, on Thursday, May 30, for visitation from 5-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Scotland Trinitarian Congregational Church, 1000 Pleasant St., Bridgewater, on Friday, May 31, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Scotland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Scotland Trinitarian Congregational Church, 1000 Pleasant St., Bridgewater. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on May 28, 2019