Craig A. Buschenfeldt, 70, retired Stoughton police officer and longtime resident of Brockton, died peacefully but unexpectedly at home on Friday, July 5, 2019 after a valiant fight against Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). He was the husband of Kathleen A. (Kelley) Buschenfeldt for 46 years. Son of Evelyn L. (Batchelder) Buschenfeldt of Mashpee and the late Anton S. Buschenfeldt, he was born in Norwood and raised in Stoughton. Craig was a graduate of Stoughton High School, Class of 1966 and earned an Associate's Degree from Northeastern University. Proud of his service, he was a Seaman in U.S. Navy and a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He has resided in Brockton since 1976. Craig was a wonderful Officer who served Stoughton Police with distinction and honor for many years, retiring in 2006. His first serious job was front-end manager at Shaw's Supermarket in both Stoughton and Brockton which he did for 10 years. He was a member of the Stoughton Police Association and was a Board member at Stoughton Credit Union. He enjoyed vacations to Pompano Beach, Fla., reading, and music, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his wife and mother Craig is survived by his daughters, Kim M. Chermesino and her husband Joseph, Jr. of Bridgewater, and Tracey A. Keisch and husband Jason of Somerville, as well as his grandchildren, Andrew and Lauren Chermesino. He was the brother of Kirk Buschenfeldt and his wife Anne of Natick, and Karl Buschenfeldt and his wife Kimberly of Bridgewater. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Craig was an incredible human being who had a smile and a laugh that could brighten the darkest day. He was a mighty figure, combining a positive attitude and mischievous nature, with a serious and level-headed approach to every part of life. Everyone who knew him learned something, even if it was just to smile. We are all better off for having known him and he will be missed by many. Funeral services will be held at the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton on Wednesday, July 10 at 11 a.m. Visiting hours Tuesday from 4 - 8 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Craig's memory may be made to the Stoughton Police Relief Association, 26 Rose St., Stoughton, MA 02072. Published in The Enterprise on July 8, 2019