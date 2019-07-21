|
Craig F. Murray, age 81, of Bourne, formerly of Brockton and Raynham, died July 15, 2019, at Bourne Manor, following a period of failing health. Craig was born and raised in Brockton, son of the late Wallace J. and Rose (Harper) Murray. He was a graduate of Brockton High School, class of 1955 and attended Bridgewater State College. He was a proud member of the U.S. Army Reserves from 1961-1964. For many years Craig worked for several supermarkets in the area and retired as Produce Manager from Stop & Shop. He was a quiet man who was passionate about his family, loved music and playing the piano. He was also an avid older model car enthusiast and would spend hours tinkering on his cars. Craig is survived by his sisters, G. Marilyn Derby of Hanson and Bette Puopolo and her husband Michael of Monument Beach; as well as his 27 nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Robert W. Murray, Richard H. Murray, Lois A. Perkins and Rosemary Moran. Visiting hours have been omitted and burial will be private.
Published in The Enterprise on July 21, 2019