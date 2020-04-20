|
Cynthia F. (Gould) Ruokis, 88, a lifelong resident of Brockton, passed away April 10, 2020. Born in Brockton to the late Edgar and Eleanor (O'Brien) Gould, she was a 1950 graduate of Brockton High School and resided in the Montello section for most of her life. She had worked for McCarty's downtown and Alden Products during wartime and at Fischer's Market on North Main St. part-time. She was devoted to her home and raising her three sons on Burkeside Avenue on the Avon-Brockton line. Her last years were spent living at Emmanuel House then Alliance at West Acres. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and will be remembered for her elaborate afghans. Cynthia was the wife of the late Joseph Ruokis; beloved mother of Paul and his wife Dottie Ruokis of Michigan, Peter and his wife Pia of Brockton, and Philip and his wife Lisa of Cambridge; grandmother of P.J., and his wife Vandna, Michael, Ashley and her husband Joshua Naginewicz, Peter and his wife Amanda and Samantha; great-grandmother of Reena and Ryan; sister of Stanley Gould of Raynham and the late Charles Gould; and an aunt of several nieces and nephews. A private family funeral was held and burial was at Melrose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to West Acres Residents Fund, 804 Pleasant St., Brockton MA 02301. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 20, 2020