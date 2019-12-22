|
|
Cynthia M. "Cyndi" (Tassie) Hayden, age 65, of Brockton, died December 18, 2019, at Boston Medical Center. She was the loving wife of Alfred A. "Buzzy" Hayden III. Cyndi was born in Barre, Vt., and raised in Whitman and East Bridgewater, a daughter of the late Edward and Evangelin (Lagor) Tassie. Cyndi was a paraprofessional at West Junior High School for twenty five years. She loved her dog Snoopy but most importantly spending time with her family. Cyndi was the mother of Alfred A. "Buddy" Hayden IV and his wife Amy and Chad Hayden, both of Brockton. She was the cherished grandmother of Bailey and Shae Hayden. Cyndi was the sister of the late Lynn Tassie, Angel Struck, Dean, Elise and Stephen Tassie; and leaves many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Thursday, December 26, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service in the funeral home on Friday, December 27, at 11 a.m. Burial in Melrose Cemetery. For online condolences and directions, please visit conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 22, 2019