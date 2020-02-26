|
Cynthia M. Provost, of Bridgewater completed her life's journey February16, 2020 in her home at the age of 56. Cindy was born in Brockton daughter of the late Neila M (Driscoll) and Franklin A. Skinner. She was raised in Bridgewater and educated at Bridgewater-Raynham High School. She worked over 17 years for Roche Brother's. Hobbies included crafting, shopping and advocating for animals. She will be remembered for her contagious laugh and sense of humor. Wife of the late Robert L, Provost. Mother of Andrew Provost of Bridgewater. Longtime partner of Robert D. Bois of Bridgewater. Cindy was sister to Nancy Dello Russo, Theresa A. Skinner, Timothy J. Skinner of Bridgewater, Michele Tharp of Huntington Beach California and the late Richard A. Skinner. She is also survived by her loving nieces, many great friends and neighbors. Visiting hours will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday the 29th of February in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home 98 Bedford Street Bridgewater and conclude with a funeral service at 3 p.m. Memorial donations in honor of Cindy may be made to MSPCA-Angell Headquarters 350 South Huntington Avenue Boston, MA 02130. For online guest book www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2020