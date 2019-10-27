|
|
Dale C. Braasch, 71, of Brockton, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. He was the husband of Barbara J. (Peterson) Braasch for 52 years. Born December 19, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Earl Braasch and Frances (Loftus) Braasch. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Dale had been a truckdriver for J.P. Noonan Transportation for over 35 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a lifetime member of the Standish Sportsman Club in EastBridgewater. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and traveling with his wife. Dale was always known to help anyone who was in need. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Jill M. Cannistraro and her fiance Phil Begley; his son, Brian D. Braasch and daughter-in-law Kim; his grandchildren Stephanie Cannistraro, Brandon Cannistraro, Julia Cannistraro, Andrew Begley, Jessica Begley and Joseph Braasch; his brother, Earl Braasch and his wife Joan Braasch; his sisters-in-law, Joan DosSantos, Linda Peterson and Nancy Ferreira; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Sharon Nowak and her husband Larry Nowak. Following cremation, a memorial gathering will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Tuesday from 4-7:30 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Private interment will take place in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 27, 2019