Dana L. Quimby, of Plymouth, age 68, died peacefully on April 20, 2019. He is the beloved husband of 42 years to Lauren J. (Johnson) Quimby. Partners in every sense of the word, Dana and Lauren shared travels, adventures, dreams, heartaches and great joys; continually finding the humor in lifes journeys. Loving father of Jessica L. Fox and her husband Mark of Culver City, Calif. Cherished grandfather of Keaton and McKenna Fox. Also survived by several brothers, sisters, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. Dana worked as a Warehouse Manager for La Loren Inc. and later for Reach Inc. in Plymouth. He was a loving and involved husband and father who took great pride in his family. Dana enjoyed music (especially blues and classic rock), gardening, reading, traveling and doing puzzles. A great lover of animals and a loyal friend, he was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Relatives and friends are invited to Danas Life Celebration on Wednesday, April 24, from 10 - 12 p.m. with a memorial service at noon in the Davis Funeral Home, 373 Court St., North Plymouth (Near Cordage Park). Cremation in Vine Hills Crematory. Memorial donation in lieu of flowers may be made to the , 300 5th Ave. Unit 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Online condolences may be made at website www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 22, 2019