Dana R. Geremonte, 71, of Brockton for almost 50 years, passed away on August 13, 2020. Born in Somerville, the son of the late Louis and Alida (Young) Geremonte, he was raised in Revere. He played drums in The Wild Kats there and the band cut a record on the Parsay label "You Know You Make Me Want To Cry". He served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War. Dana returned to work at Waltham Beef, and together with his best friend Al DePaoli, he helped create the "Cooked Perfect" meatball recipe. It became Home Market Foods, now in Norwood, and his career as an "M.D." Meatball Dealer finished after 48 years there. Dana enjoyed playing golf, traveling, cooking, Vietnam War history, making up words and telling corny jokes. Dana was the beloved father of Danae Lamarre and her husband Lloyd of Brockton, and James M. Geremonte of Fall River; loving grandfather of Caleb, Dante, Giana, and William Lamarre, and Kailyn Shepherd; former husband of the late Patricia (Piana) Geremonte; brother of Dawn Hunt and her husband Thomas of Plymouth, Frances Doyle and her husband Kevin of Tewksbury, and the late Joseph Geremonte; and an uncle of many. All are welcome to calling hours Thursday, August 20th from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and 12 Noon prayer service, at Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St. Brockton and committal at V.A. National Cemetery in Bourne at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Colony Center Activity Fund, 277 Washington St., Abington MA 02351. Visit www.waittfuneralhome. com or call 508-583-7272.



