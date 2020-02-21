|
Daniel F. "Danny" Horton, 59, passed away on February 12, 2020. Dan is survived by his wife, Terri O'Keefe Horton of N.H.; sons, Eric Horton of Colorado and Noah Horton of N.H.; two grandchildren, Isabella and Caleb of Colorado. Dan is also survived by his brothers and sister, Peter Horton and his wife Gina Horton of N.H., Tom Porter of Mass., Lauri Horton and her partner Joe DiRusso of Mass.; predeceased by siblings, Deborah McEvoy, Lindie, Kathleen Horton and Martin "Skipper" Horton. Dan was uncle to Tom McEvoy, Shawna Puopolo, Erin McEvoy, Nikki Finch of Mass., Joshua Morris, Jacob, Sarah, Becca, Emily, Katie, and Sam Horton of N.H., David Horton of Ore. Dan was also great-uncle to great-nieces and nephews. Born in Boston, February 9, 1961, he was the son of the late Martin F. Evelyn M. (Dobbins) Horton. Dan was a Navy veteran, who will be remembered for his smile, sense of humor and his resiliency. Dan worked at Harbor Homes, where he was known as being a good friend, and a dedicated hard worker. Dan moved to N.H. from Mass., to be closer to his brother Peter and sister-in-law Gina. Shortly after Dan's move to N.H., he met his wife Terri. They recently purchased and renovated a home in Merrimack, N.H., in which Dan took great pride. Dan will be greatly missed. Military full honor memorial services for Dan will be held at the N.H. Veterans Cemetery. Services will be held in April. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dan's name can be made to the . To leave an online condolence, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2020