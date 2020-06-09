Daniel J. "Danny" Buckley Jr. returned to his heavenly home on June 7, 2020, at the age of 69, after a valiant battle with a long illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. Danny was the devoted and loving husband of Kathy (Cohen) Buckley for 15 years. He was born in Brockton, October 7, 1950, son of the late Daniel J. and Anna P. (Hernan) Buckley. Danny was a 1969 graduate of Brockton High School. For 30 years, he worked for the Mass. State Lottery and retired in 2009. Danny was a lifelong Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. In his younger days, he enjoyed NASCAR racing and travelling to the events with his son. Danny was happiest when he was spending time at his cottage in Dennisport, sitting on the beach, and playing with his grandchildren. Danny was a proud 30 year friend of Bill W. He guided many people into the fellowship of A.A. He will be remembered fondly by all those who listened to his stories and to all those he mentored along the way. Danny had a gift for offering a helping hand to anyone who was lucky enough to pass his way. Many friends felt it a privilege to know Danny with his abundance of humor and gift of friendship. Danny will be eternally missed. All that knew Danny would agree he made the world a brighter and better place. Danny was the adoring father of Daniel Buckley III and his wife Kerri of Marshfield, Colleen Glidden and her husband Chris of East Bridgewater, stepfather of Sarah Zigouras and her husband Paul of Middleboro, and doting grandfather of Chris, Ryan and Anna Glidden, Molly and Daniel Buckley IV of Marshfield and James and Madalyn Zigouras of Middleboro. He is also survived by his sisters, Nancy Buckley of Dennisport and Patrice Buckley of Bourne, sister-in-law, Lorraine Buckley of Naples, FL, several nieces and a nephew. Danny was the brother of the late Kevin Buckley and Paul Buckley and uncle of the late Kait Buckley. The family gratefully declines flowers, but donations in his name may be made to Main Spring House, 430 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 10, at 10 am., in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center Street, Bridgewater. Seating is limited due to social distancing. A celebration of Danny's life will be held at a later date for everyone to attend. For online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 9, 2020.