Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Joseph Church
1382 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
1382 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA
Interment
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary Cemetery
203 Southhampton Road
Westfield, MA
Daniel J. Kennedy Obituary
Daniel J. Kennedy, 83, of Needham, passed away Wednesday evening, December 4, 2019, at the Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley, after a brief illness. He was the loving husband of the late Alice M. (Haggerty) Kennedy. Dan is survived by his children, Kathleen Kennedy Collins and her husband Max of Westwood, Patricia A. Kennedy of Needham, Anne Marie K. Russell and her husband David of Lakeville and John F. Kennedy of Canton, Conn., and the late Rev. Daniel J. Kennedy; his adored grandchildren, Ashley T. Kennedy, John B. Kennedy, Celia E. Kennedy and Daniel F. Russell; his sister, Judith E. Kennedy of Chicopee. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, John B. Kennedy. Calling hours will be held in St. Joseph Church, 1382 Highland Avenue, Needham on Monday, December 9, from 3-8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul on Tuesday, December 10, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Church. Interment will be held in the family plot in St. Mary Cemetery, 203 Southampton Road, Westfield, on Wednesday, December 11, at 12 p.m. Arrangements by the Russell & Pica Funeral Home of Brockton with the assistance of the Eaton Funeral Home of Needham. For full obituary and guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 7, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -