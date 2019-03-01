|
Daniel P. Duggan Jr., age 31, of Taunton, died unexpectedly, Sunday, February 24, 2019, in Conway, N.H. Born in Stoughton, he was the son of Daniel P. Duggan Sr. of Conway, N.H., and Linda (Buchanan) DeSisto of Taunton and stepson of Joel DeSisto. Danny was raised and educated in Brockton and while attending Brockton High School, played on the school's hockey team. He later enjoyed snowboarding. For many years, he was employed as a pipe fitter for various HVAC companies. Danny had the gift and talent of being able to make or fix anything with his hands. He was a warm and kind man, always giving to others. Danny's goal was to move to New Jersey to be with his family and he was struggling hard to reach this goal. Danny is survived by his fiance, Stephanie Hidalgo of New Jersey; two children, Julian Paul Duggan and Serafina Rose Duggan; his grandmother, Louise Buchanan of Wareham; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Danny was the beloved brother of the late Shannah L. Duggan and grandson of the late Claire A. and Thomas J. Duggan and William R. Buchanan Jr. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Sunday 2-6 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Monday at 11:30 a.m., followed by burial in Pine Hill Cemetery. Please consider donations in Danny's name to Learn to Cope, Inc., 4 Court St., #110, Taunton, MA 02780 or Learn2cope.org. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2019