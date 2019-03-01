Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Pine Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Duggan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel P. Duggan Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel P. Duggan Jr. Obituary
Daniel P. Duggan Jr., age 31, of Taunton, died unexpectedly, Sunday, February 24, 2019, in Conway, N.H. Born in Stoughton, he was the son of Daniel P. Duggan Sr. of Conway, N.H., and Linda (Buchanan) DeSisto of Taunton and stepson of Joel DeSisto. Danny was raised and educated in Brockton and while attending Brockton High School, played on the school's hockey team. He later enjoyed snowboarding. For many years, he was employed as a pipe fitter for various HVAC companies. Danny had the gift and talent of being able to make or fix anything with his hands. He was a warm and kind man, always giving to others. Danny's goal was to move to New Jersey to be with his family and he was struggling hard to reach this goal. Danny is survived by his fiance, Stephanie Hidalgo of New Jersey; two children, Julian Paul Duggan and Serafina Rose Duggan; his grandmother, Louise Buchanan of Wareham; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Danny was the beloved brother of the late Shannah L. Duggan and grandson of the late Claire A. and Thomas J. Duggan and William R. Buchanan Jr. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Sunday 2-6 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Monday at 11:30 a.m., followed by burial in Pine Hill Cemetery. Please consider donations in Danny's name to Learn to Cope, Inc., 4 Court St., #110, Taunton, MA 02780 or Learn2cope.org. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now