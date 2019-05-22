|
Daniel Tucker died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Brockton. He was the beloved husband of Shirley (Grant) Tucker; devoted father of Tremaine and Crystal. He also leaves 3 brothers, 6 sisters, 5 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services are Thursday, May 23, at 11 a.m. at new Life Christian Church, 184 West Elm St., Brockton. Visiting hour at the church Thursday 9:30-11 a.m. Relatives and friends most kindly invited. Interment Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. A.J. Spears Funeral Home Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Enterprise on May 22, 2019