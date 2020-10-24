Daniella M. Kavgic, age 27, of Wareham died unexpectedly October 20, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Linda (Picanzo) Kavgic of W. Wareham and George Kavgic of Fort Lauderdale FL. Daniella was born in Taunton and raised in Wareham where she was a 2011 graduate of Wareham High School. Daniella worked several years in the service industry as a waitress. She loved to fish and was an accomplished artist who enjoyed sketching. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. Daniella will be remembered as a very smart, gentle and sensitive woman who was also shy and very caring. Her light shown wherever she went and she will be missed by all. She was the sister of Ralph Larkin of Tiverton, RI and the late Darren Kavgic and Donald Kavgic. She also leaves several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. In following COVID guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed, maximum of 40 people in the funeral home at any one time. Visiting Hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street, (Rte 123) Brockton, Monday October 26, 5-7pm. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Tuesday October 27th at 10am, followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery, Wareham. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com
