1/
Daniella M. Kavgic
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniella M. Kavgic, age 27, of Wareham died unexpectedly October 20, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Linda (Picanzo) Kavgic of W. Wareham and George Kavgic of Fort Lauderdale FL. Daniella was born in Taunton and raised in Wareham where she was a 2011 graduate of Wareham High School. Daniella worked several years in the service industry as a waitress. She loved to fish and was an accomplished artist who enjoyed sketching. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. Daniella will be remembered as a very smart, gentle and sensitive woman who was also shy and very caring. Her light shown wherever she went and she will be missed by all. She was the sister of Ralph Larkin of Tiverton, RI and the late Darren Kavgic and Donald Kavgic. She also leaves several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. In following COVID guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed, maximum of 40 people in the funeral home at any one time. Visiting Hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street, (Rte 123) Brockton, Monday October 26, 5-7pm. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Tuesday October 27th at 10am, followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery, Wareham. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Burial
St. Patrick Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conley Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved