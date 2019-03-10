|
Dann J. Daly, of North Smithfield, 55, passed away March 7, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Judith L. (Cimini) Daly. Born in Brockton, Mass, he was a son of the late John J. and Barbara J. (Hebshie) Daly. Dann was the cherished father of John M. Daly; loving brother of Jack J. Daly Jr. and his late wife Linda, and James J. Daly and his wife Brenda; beloved uncle of Holly and Katie Daly, Brooke Ahl, Pat III, Olivia and Sofia LaMarco; devoted son-in-law of Matthew and Judith Cimini, and brother-in-law of Susan and Pat LaMarco. Dann was a grounds supervisor for the Woonsocket School Department. He had a great love for nature and the outdoors, especially landscape design and making beautiful custom waterfalls. Music and playing the drums was a passion of Danns. He loved working with his brothers and working with his hands, especially on carpentry projects. Dann went out of his way to help people and would always be found with a smile on his face enjoying time spent with family and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. with his funeral on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. from the Pontarelli-Marino Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, R.I. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church Street, Slatersville, R.I. Burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. www.pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2019