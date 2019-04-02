Home

Darlene C. Ricker of Brockton, passed on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the age of 61. She was born February 3, 1958, to Marian and Edgar Ricker and spent her early years in Monticello, Maine. She worked in Virginia at a naval yard and later drove a school bus for the town of Whitman. Her greatest source of happiness was her children. She was a beacon of strength and stability, a source of hope and joy. She provided her family with an important foundation of morals and values that they'll carry with them forever. She was selfless, generous, and fiercely loyal. She loved life, carried a contagious smile, and always put the needs of others above her own. She is survived by her husband, Edward Levine of 34 years; the children who adored her, Thomas, Jeremy, Sarah, Matthew, Benjamin, and Daniel; her siblings, Christie, Deborah, and Timothy; and was predeceased by her sister Stephanie and brother Sidney. All are welcome to her memorial calling hours Saturday, April 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. with a 3 p.m. prayer service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Private committal. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
