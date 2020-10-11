David A. Arnold, 62, a lifelong resident of Brockton, died at home in his sleep on April 20, 2020. David was the beloved husband of Kathleen (Bump) (Drew) Arnold and stepfather of Barry Drew. He graduated from Southeastern Vocational Technical High School in 1975 and was accepted that summer to the U.S. Marine Corps, serving active duty from 1976 to 1980. After his military service, Dave spent nearly 40 years as a professional truck driver. At the time of his death, he was employed by Andersen Windows and Doors and had also hauled for Perkins Paper and I.A. Lacina Trucking. Dave was an active member of the Enterprise Club and enjoyed target shooting, fishing and listening to Blues music. With his good humor, ample girth, and flowing beard, he experienced his greatest joys at Christmas time, when he and Kathy performed as Santa and Mrs. Claus for special needs children, events they shared for 23 years. David was the son of the late Joseph T. and Louise (MaDan) Arnold; nephew of Estelle Dees; cousin of Steve Dees and Joanne Sheehan and their families; son-in-law of Ruth Bump; and a brother-in-law of Suzanne, Carroll, and Patricia Bump. All are welcome to gather on Friday, October 16, at 11:30 a.m. for a 12 p.m. memorial service at Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, and committal at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com
or call 508-583-7272.