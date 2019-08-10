Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Feight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Feight

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David A. Feight Obituary
David A. Feight, age 79, of Brockton, died Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Baypointe Rehab & Skilled Care Center. He was the devoted husband of Donna (Ellison) Feight for over 56 years. David was born, raised and educated in Schenectady, N.Y., and had lived in Brockton since 1968. He had served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. David was a machinist/tool maker by trade and had worked at Winchester US Repeating Arms and Northeast Equipment Design, both in Hingham. A life member of the Standish Sportsmen's Association in East Bridgewater, David enjoyed camping, fishing and target shooting. He had also been an assistant Boy Scout leader in Brockton. David was the father of Danny Feight of Brockton, David Feight of Halifax and Denise Feight of Middleboro. He also leaves three grandchildren, Ryan, Timothy and Matthew. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, of Sunday 2-5 p.m. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in David's name to Standish Sportsmen's Club Association, 1 Burr Lane, East Bridgewater, MA 02333. For online directions of condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now