David A. Feight, age 79, of Brockton, died Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Baypointe Rehab & Skilled Care Center. He was the devoted husband of Donna (Ellison) Feight for over 56 years. David was born, raised and educated in Schenectady, N.Y., and had lived in Brockton since 1968. He had served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. David was a machinist/tool maker by trade and had worked at Winchester US Repeating Arms and Northeast Equipment Design, both in Hingham. A life member of the Standish Sportsmen's Association in East Bridgewater, David enjoyed camping, fishing and target shooting. He had also been an assistant Boy Scout leader in Brockton. David was the father of Danny Feight of Brockton, David Feight of Halifax and Denise Feight of Middleboro. He also leaves three grandchildren, Ryan, Timothy and Matthew. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, of Sunday 2-5 p.m. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in David's name to Standish Sportsmen's Club Association, 1 Burr Lane, East Bridgewater, MA 02333. For online directions of condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 10, 2019