David Allen Johnson, 53, of Bridgewater passed away Saturday October 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born June 15, 1967 in Brockton, he was the son of Anne Beatrice (Gibbs) Johnson and the late Rebert Elbert Johnson III. David was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School and attended Norfolk State University and Roger Williams University. He was employed as a courier. David enjoyed travelling, museums, acting and was a sports enthusiast. In addition to his mother Anne B. Johnson, he is survived by his siblings, Judith A. Johnson, M.D., Michael A. Johnson, Kenneth L. Johnson, Paul D. Johnson, Phillip W. Johnson, and Valerie M. Johnson. As well as several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Rebert E. Johnson IV. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 6th at 11:00AM in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rt.123) Brockton with Covid-19 restrictions. Interment will follow in the Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. For directions visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com
.