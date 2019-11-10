|
David A. Masaitis of Raynham died November 1, 2019, in Morton Hospital in Taunton, at the age of 76. David was born in Brockton, son of the late Gertrude (Girdwenas) and Peter A. Masaitis. David graduated from Oliver Ames High School in 1962 and had been living in Raynham for the past 3 years, where he moved from Greenfield. After serving in the Army during the Vietnam War, David's work allowed him to travel around the country with his wife Beverly. Self-taught, he could fix and build anything and he was known in the flooring industry as being an expert. He was a loving and devoted husband and father who enjoyed not only rehabbing his houses with his son, but also cooking with his wife. He was the beloved husband of Beverly A. (Tufts) Masaitis of Raynham; father of David Masaitis and his wife Natalia of Raynham; brother of Gail Venuti of Bridgewater, Peter J. Masaitis and his wife Marie of Bridgewater and the late John V. Masaitis; grandfather of Christina Masaitis. David is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services for David will be held at a later date. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 10, 2019