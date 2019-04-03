|
David A. Moran, 83, of Brockton died on March 31, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center. He was born in Norwood, son of the late Raymond J. Moran and Elinor A.(Andrews) Moran. David was a U.S. Navy veteran that served during the Korean War era. He also worked on the Brockton Police Dept. retiring as a Sergeant after 30 years. David enjoyed traveling to Maine, spending time with his family and dog, reading books, watching movies, Red Sox and Patriots games. He is survived by his son, David J. Moran of Brockton; daughter, Kelly Powers of Taunton; brother, Terrance Moran of Brockton (also brother of the late Elinor Rae); 3 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and 1 niece and nephew. Visitation in the Home of Funerarias Multi Culturel, 238 Court Street, Brockton, Monday, April 8, from 5-8 p.m. Cremation to follow. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information, please visit www.funerariasmulticulturel.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019