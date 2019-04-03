Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funerarias Multi Culturel
238 Court St
Brockton, MA 02302
(508) 586-0030
Resources
More Obituaries for David Moran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Moran

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David A. Moran Obituary
David A. Moran, 83, of Brockton died on March 31, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center. He was born in Norwood, son of the late Raymond J. Moran and Elinor A.(Andrews) Moran. David was a U.S. Navy veteran that served during the Korean War era. He also worked on the Brockton Police Dept. retiring as a Sergeant after 30 years. David enjoyed traveling to Maine, spending time with his family and dog, reading books, watching movies, Red Sox and Patriots games. He is survived by his son, David J. Moran of Brockton; daughter, Kelly Powers of Taunton; brother, Terrance Moran of Brockton (also brother of the late Elinor Rae); 3 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and 1 niece and nephew. Visitation in the Home of Funerarias Multi Culturel, 238 Court Street, Brockton, Monday, April 8, from 5-8 p.m. Cremation to follow. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information, please visit www.funerariasmulticulturel.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now