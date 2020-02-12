Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Resources
More Obituaries for David Poland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David C. Poland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David C. Poland Obituary
David C. Poland of Newark, Del., formerly of Bridgewater, passed away in the Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del., February 3, 2020, at the age of 63. David was born in Middleboro, Mass., raised in Bridgewater, Mass., and graduated from Bridgewater-Raynham High School in 1974. David was an accomplished musician who made numerous CDs and was a world renowned fiddle player. He studied at the School of Contemporary Music in Brookline, Mass., the Berkley College of Music in Boston, the All Newton School of Music in Newton, Mass., in the scholarship program on the violin, the New England Conservatory of Music and studied with J. Jerry Tetewsky who was Professor of Violin at Princeton University and the Concert Master of the famous RCA Orchestra. Son of Dorothy M. Poland (MacLeod) of Bridgewater, Mass., and the late David V. Poland. Father of Emily Poland of Hyannis, Mass. Brother of Rebecca Raymond of East Taunton, Mass., Judith Durfee and Suzette Poland of Bridgewater, Mass. David has also left behind his granddaughter Bella Jenkins, many nieces and nephews and also leaves behind his loving friends in Delaware, where he has called home for many years. All services for David will be private. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -