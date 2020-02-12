|
David C. Poland of Newark, Del., formerly of Bridgewater, passed away in the Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del., February 3, 2020, at the age of 63. David was born in Middleboro, Mass., raised in Bridgewater, Mass., and graduated from Bridgewater-Raynham High School in 1974. David was an accomplished musician who made numerous CDs and was a world renowned fiddle player. He studied at the School of Contemporary Music in Brookline, Mass., the Berkley College of Music in Boston, the All Newton School of Music in Newton, Mass., in the scholarship program on the violin, the New England Conservatory of Music and studied with J. Jerry Tetewsky who was Professor of Violin at Princeton University and the Concert Master of the famous RCA Orchestra. Son of Dorothy M. Poland (MacLeod) of Bridgewater, Mass., and the late David V. Poland. Father of Emily Poland of Hyannis, Mass. Brother of Rebecca Raymond of East Taunton, Mass., Judith Durfee and Suzette Poland of Bridgewater, Mass. David has also left behind his granddaughter Bella Jenkins, many nieces and nephews and also leaves behind his loving friends in Delaware, where he has called home for many years. All services for David will be private. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 12, 2020