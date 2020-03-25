|
David C. Swift, 82, of Kingston, passed away on March 21, 2020. Born in Brockton, February 14, 1938, he was the son of the late Ralph and Marion (Millet) Swift. He graduated from Bridgewater State College, where he met his wife Nancy. He spent his entire career in Brockton as a history teacher, later becoming a VP and principal of East Junior High School. He spent many youthful summers with his family at Parkwood Beach in Wareham. He was a gifted athlete and especially loved playing baseball and softball. David was the beloved husband of the late Nancy V. (Kelly) Swift; devoted father of Susan Cordeiro of Plymouth and John Swift and his wife Tammy of Kingston; dear brother of Claire Foulsham of Norwell, Richard Swift of West Bridgewater and Robert Swift of Brockton; cherished grandfather of Alexander, Kaela, Madison and Riley. All services will be private due to current health concerns. A memorial service may be planned at a later date. For an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 25, 2020