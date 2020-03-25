Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Swift
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David C. Swift

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David C. Swift Obituary
David C. Swift, 82, of Kingston, passed away on March 21, 2020. Born in Brockton, February 14, 1938, he was the son of the late Ralph and Marion (Millet) Swift. He graduated from Bridgewater State College, where he met his wife Nancy. He spent his entire career in Brockton as a history teacher, later becoming a VP and principal of East Junior High School. He spent many youthful summers with his family at Parkwood Beach in Wareham. He was a gifted athlete and especially loved playing baseball and softball. David was the beloved husband of the late Nancy V. (Kelly) Swift; devoted father of Susan Cordeiro of Plymouth and John Swift and his wife Tammy of Kingston; dear brother of Claire Foulsham of Norwell, Richard Swift of West Bridgewater and Robert Swift of Brockton; cherished grandfather of Alexander, Kaela, Madison and Riley. All services will be private due to current health concerns. A memorial service may be planned at a later date. For an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -