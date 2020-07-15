1/
David Coyle Jr.
David Coyle, Jr., 71, of Abington, peacefully passed on July 13th, 2020. He was a Business Graduate of Northeastern, 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and had 34 years of service for Commonwealth of Massachusetts before retiring. Former Scoutleader in Troop 41. Loving husband to the late Ann Marie (McCarthy) Coyle; loving father to son Sean D. Coyle; loving son of David Coyle, Sr. and the late Mattie (Peters) Coyle; loving brother to Joe, Terry, Christine, Ray, Gerri, Marie (late), Lyn and James. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and Godchildren. He will be dearly missed by many friends, including fellow residents and staff of All American Assisted Living in Hanson. The wake is at the Quealy Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by the funeral on Friday at 9 a.m., at St. Bridget's in Abington, where he had served as eucharistic minister. Interment Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Abington. For directions and online guestbook www.quealyandson.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Wake
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
JUL
17
Funeral
09:00 AM
St. Bridget's
Funeral services provided by
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
