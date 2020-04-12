|
|
David E. Barrett, 65, of Assonet, formerly of Stoughton and Easton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Brockton Hospital. He was the loving husband of Kathleen A. (Bodio) Barrett for 42 years. Born in Brockton, son of the late James T. and Gloria J. (Buckingham) Barrett. He was raised in Easton and was a 1974 graduate of Oliver Ames High School. David was employed by the Town of Easton DPW for 39 years. He enjoyed coaching all of his girls' sports teams throughout the years. Later he loved attending his grandchildren's events and being their biggest fan. He enjoyed sneaking treats to all of his fur grand- dogs, telling jokes and being the laughter at every gathering. In addition to his wife Kathleen, he is survived by his devoted daughters, Kristina Yakavonis and her husband Anthony of Whitman, Amy Andrade and her husband Larry of Assonet, and Laura Barrett of Whitman; his siblings, Diane McKinnon of Middleboro, Steve Barrett of Colo., Kevin Barrett of Hopedale, Robert Barrett of Attleboro and Patricia Dorsey of Somerset, four cherished grandchildren, Evan and Jennifer Yakavonis of Whitman, Jacob and Lucas Andrade of Assonet; also survived by several brother and sister-in-laws', numerous nieces and nephews. Due to Federal and State Emergency, funeral services are private with interment at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Easton. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Donations in David's memory may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, MA. 01701.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020