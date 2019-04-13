Home

Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
David E. Mann, 62, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, after a period of failing health, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He was the husband of Lee A. (Cooper) Mann. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Eliot and Frances (Perrault) Mann. David was a self-employed general contractor. Survivors include his wife, Lee; his fur baby, Cross; his brothers, Michael F. Mann and his fiance Michelle Allen of Wareham, Richard T. Mann and his wife Roberta of Wareham; and his sister, Nancy J. (Mann) Berry of N.C. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Sass. Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. (Rte. 28), Wareham, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to the Mass. Audubon Society, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773 or at www.massaudubon.org. For directions and online guest book, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 13, 2019
