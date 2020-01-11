|
David Edward Palm, 78, of The Villages, Fla., formerly of Whitman, Mass., passed away from Alzheimer's in The Villages, Fla., on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Paula (Girdzus) Palm. He was born in Brockton, son of the late Gunnar and Florence (Clark) Palm. David was raised in Whitman, graduating from Whitman High School in 1959. He also graduated from Brockton Business College in 1964. Dave served his country in the United States Army from 1959-1962. He worked as Budget Manager for Garland Knitting Mills in Brockton. Dave and his wife, Paula, moved to Miami in 1986 and were residents there for 28 years. While there, he worked with the as Director of Finance and Operations. Dave also was a community activist, and was one of the founders of Palmetto Bay, the Miami suburb where they lived that he helped to incorporate in 2002. Dave and Paula moved to The Villages, Fla., in 2014. Dave never lost his love for Mass. sports teams, and remained a loyal fan of the Red Sox, Bruins, and Patriots, despite his many years in Florida. In addition to his wife, Paula, Dave is survived by his two nephews, Steven Palm (Kerry) and Wayne Palm (Sharon). Also survived by his sister-in-law, Jean Palm; and great-nephew, Cameron Palm. He was also the brother of the late Richard and Ronald Palm and great-uncle of the late Kacie Palm. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, January 13, at 10 a.m., followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m., at the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street, Whitman (Rte. 58 at the rotary). Burial service will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162 or to the at www.alzfon.org. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 11, 2020